A Texas travel writer’s ultimate city guide to San Antonio

- San Antonio, Texas, is seeing immense growth, but the core of the city remains the same.
- Our comprehensive guide for visiting San Antonio is based on a local travel writer’s best tips.
- Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.
For many years, San Antonio was brought up only in relation to other major cities in the state — it’s about three hours from Houston and just under two hours from Austin — or famous sites like the Alamo. But that’s no longer the case.
My hometown, the seventh-largest city in the US, is growing tremendously, and with that expansion has come national recognition for what we locals have loved for generations — the bustling restaurants and panaderías, rolling hills in the countryside, and the meandering San Antonio River.
While the growth has brought in flashy new attractions and restaurants, the core of San Antonio has remained the same. We still love cheering on our Spurs, gathering for a barbecue at Brackenridge Park, sipping on a margarita at the River Walk, visiting the old missions, and shopping at the Historic Pearl.
After one visit, you likely will too. Here’s how to visit San Antonio like a local:
→ Local tips on how to get to and around San Antonio
→ The best hotels and Airbnbs in San Antonio
→ Where to find the best Tex Mex, margaritas, BBQ, and more in San Antonio
→ The best things to do in San Antonio for a truly Texan experience
→ Important advisories to consider when planning a trip to San Antonio
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it is ‘inevitable’ that Texas will turn blue