Your ultimate travel guide for visiting Richmond, Virginia

Richmond played a major role in the early days of the nation, and today is a diverse city filled with great dining, culture, and shopping. ferrantraite/Getty Images

Richmond is a beautiful destination steeped in history, nature, and cultural attractions.

Insider created a comprehensive travel guide for the best places to go, stay, and eat in Richmond.

Richmond, the capital of Virginia, is one of the South’s most underrated yet fascinating destinations, especially for art gurus, history buffs, and foodies.

While the city played a major role in the early days of the nation, present-day Richmond is known for diverse restaurants, trendy coffee shops, sophisticated bars, and enriching art galleries. To make the most out of your Richmond experience, it’s important to acknowledge the complex past and evolving present of this burgeoning city.

