A Hawaii travel writer’s ultimate guide to visiting Maui

Maui is home to some of the most beautiful beaches and nature in the world. Shane Myers/Shutterstock

Maui is a wonderful island for first-time and repeat Hawaii visitors.

Here’s everything you should know to plan the ultimate trip, based on a local expert’s advice.

There’s a local saying that goes “Lucky we live in Hawaii.”

It couldn’t be more true. I grew up on Oahu and have visited the four main islands on several occasions. No matter where you choose to go, you’ll be treated to raw natural beauty and incredible things to do. But if I have to recommend an island, especially to first-time Hawaii visitors, I immediately think of Maui.

I first started going to Maui as a kid and remain in awe each time I visit, which is still regularly. Quieter than Oahu, lusher than the Big Island, and with more diverse landscapes than Kauai, Maui offers slow-paced island living, beautiful beaches, and so many wonderful things places to explore.

While Maui has the pristine beaches and misty green valleys that rightfully earn it the title of paradise, there is also a strong sense of adventure. Dubbed the Valley Isle, it’s steeped in rich culture and history, and it takes just a bit of effort to discover it — there are beloved local eateries that have stood the test of time, Molokini Crater teems with sea life, and of course, the breathtaking Haleakala Crater feels as if you’ve landed on another planet.

Come for paradise but be enthralled by everything else Maui has to offer. Here’s how to plan an incredible visit to Maui, just like a local would.

