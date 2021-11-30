Your ultimate travel guide to London

London is one of the most exciting cities in the world. Heyengel/Getty Images

London is one of the most exciting, diverse, and eclectic cities in the world.

Our London travel guide covers the best places to stay and eat, fun activities, and helpful details.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

London is one of the most exciting, diverse, and eclectic cities in the world, with plenty to see whether you have two days or several weeks. Explore verdant spaces, walk along the River Thames, or take a stroll next to one of Hampstead Heath’s ponds.

While London is a modern city with world-class museums, galleries, shops, and cuisine, a rich history abounds in the architecture and attractions. London’s neighborhoods showcase the different personalities of the city and its inhabitants, who come from all over the globe. While Zone 1 has all the must-see sights, we suggest venturing to Tooting, Brixton, and Hackney for delicious meals, cool nightlife, and under-the-radar gems.

Keep reading to learn more with Insider’s ultimate travel guide to visiting London.