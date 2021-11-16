Your ultimate travel guide for visiting Denver, Colorado

Denver is one of America’s fastest-growing cities. Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

Denver, Colorado is a bustling city filled with sunshine, sports, and gorgeous landscapes.

At 5,280 feet (1,609.34m) above sea level, Denver, Colorado, offers a variety of activities for visitors amid its gorgeous landscapes and bustling downtown.

The Mile High City, famous for its 300 days of sunshine, is home to the Colorado Rockies, Avalanche, and the Broncos. It’s also home to an abundance of art and history museums, lush parks, and a diverse food scene.

Check out Insider’s guide for planning a well-rounded trip to the Mile High City based on expert intel from in-the-know locals who shared their secrets on the best places to experience.