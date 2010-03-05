Check Out TiVo's New Internet-Souped-Up DVR

While my impressions were from a meeting long ago, John Herrman just got a second hands on. Here is the sum of his experience:

TiVo's Series 4 box is superficially, well, just another TiVo box, but that's not the point--all set-top boxes are boxes, and if they were anything else, they wouldn't be set-top boxes. It's what's inside that counts, and that's where the Premiere's newness is.

The new TiVo interface is recognisably TiVo-y (and almost exactly like what was previewed back in 2008), and just as recognisably fresher--there are fewer tacky shine effects, and more soft gradients. It's kind of a natural progression for the original interface, which was designed with SDTVs in mind, to a more HD-ready take on the same concept. It's based on Flash, and while you can't really tell now, Tivo's said that the platform is extensible with some kind of app store-type platform, from which you can download Flash Lite-based apps, very little of which TiVo has made specific commitments about, but which is coming, in one way or another. This could be what makes the Premiere a gamechanger, whenever it happens.

In terms of content, TiVo's taken a hard turn online: as Mark put it, it's as if 'TiVo and IMDB made a baby,' which is to say any TV show or movie you're browsing is augmented with context and metadata, pulled from online. A minor feature which is actually kind of huge is that if you look up a film or show, the Premiere plants icons for the integrated streaming services--Netflix, Blockbuster, Amazon, etc--to help see if a download or play option is available. The integration is smooth, and the concept natural. But groundbreaking? Not so much.