Everything You Need To Know About The Secret Bilderberg Meeting Taking Place In Switzerland

The first thing you need to know about the annual Bilderberg Meeting is that none of the attendees can say what was discussed in the meeting.
Every year, top economists, financiers, industrialists, CEOs and politicians meet in private to have open and frank discussion about world affairs without worrying about how it will be spun in the media.
So it’s off the record and you’ll never know what was said. But not everything about the meeting is a secret.
This year, they're meeting June 9th - 12th in Switzerland.
The meetings started in 1954.
The agenda in '54:
- The attitude towards communism and the Soviet Union
- The attitude towards dependent areas and peoples overseas
- The attitude towards economic policies and problems
- The attitude towards European integration and the European Defence Community
The Bilderberg discussions are off the record, so people have come up with all sorts of wild theories about what goes on inside
Conspiracy theories about the event include:
- The Bilderberg meeting has discussed how to profit from the existence of aliens now that America as an investment has run its course
- The meeting's attendees gather to strategize about how to create a new world order. One way of achieving this: put attendees in positions of power. A couple of years after Bill Clinton attended his first meeting, for example, he was elected President.
A supposed interview with a self-proclaimed well-connected Swiss banker is published on Bilderberg2011, an unofficial website about the meeting.
It claims that the Bilderberger's new plan is to censor the internet and 'use terrorism or whatever as a reason.'
The banker also claims that they put out orders to kill.
Besides what was said inside, everything is published.
The press has been all over the event since at least 1999. This year, both Bloomberg's Charlie Rose and John Micklethwait, the editor of the Economist, are attending.
And here's a photo of Kissinger outside of the meeting in 1978. He doesn't look like he's plotting to take over the world.
(He is also attending the 2011 meeting.)
The 2011 agenda: the Euro, emerging markets, conflict in the Middle East, China and budget discipline
The 2011 Meeting in in St. Moritz, Switzerland from 9 - 12 June 2011:
- Challenges for Growth: Innovation and Budgetary Discipline
- The Euro and Challenges for the European Union
- The role of Emerging Economies
- Social Networks: Connectivity and Security Issues
- New Challenges in the Middle East
- Conflict Areas
- Demographic Challenges
- China
- Switzerland: Can it remain successful in the future?
From the list of 2011 attendees:
- Bob Rubin, Former Secretary of the Treasury
- Peter Sutherland, Chairman, Goldman Sachs
- Peter Orszag, Vice Chairman, Citigroup Global Markets
- David Rockefeller, Former Chairman, Chase Manhattan Bank
- Henry Kravis, Chairman of KKR
- Roger Altman, Chairman, Evercore
- Josef Ackerman, Chairman, Deutsche Bank
- Peter Thiel, Founder of Clarium Management
- Marcus Agius, Chariman of Barclays
From the list of 2011 attendees:
- Etienne Davignon, Belgian Minister of State
- Carl Bildt, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State
- Tayyibe Gülek Domac, former Turkish Minister of State
- Bernardino León Gross, Secretary General of the Spanish Presidency
- James Steinberg, Deputy Secretary of the State
And according to the Guardian:
- George Osborne is attending as the Chancellor of the Exchequer
From the 2011 list of attendees:
- Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google
- Chris Hughes, Facebook co-Founder
- Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-Founder and Executive Chairman
(This is probably where the conspiracy theory about internet censorship came from.)
A man with a small tubular device was arrested outside the meeting, according to the Guardian.
It sounds like the threat was contained and was very minor.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.