Everything You Need To Know About The Meeting Between European Fin Mins In Poland Tomorrow

Photo: Julo on Wikimedia Commons

The euro area’s 17 financial ministers will meet in Wroclaw, Poland, tomorrow to discuss a variety of measures meant to tame the sovereign debt crisis now raging across Europe.U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will join with them and the other 10 EU ministers to add his two cents.



Consensus remains that they won’t accomplish much (really, when do they ever accomplish anything in one of these meanings?) but hopes are high that progress will be made on at least one of the many issues and ideas buzzing about the rumour mill right now.

Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Commission Commissioner on economic affairs Olli Rehn will give a press conference at 6AM ET. The meeting will continue through Saturday.

Here are a few of the proposals we’ll be waiting to hear about:

– Passage of the EFSF expansion plan: This will likely be the focus of tomorrow’s meeting. Passage of the measures agreed upon in July is essential if the eurozone has any hope of working together to fix the sovereign debt crisis. Geithner will suggest that this plan be passed immediately by eurozone sovereigns.

– Collateral: This remains the big barrier to the EFSF deal. Finance ministers will likely discuss the latest news on this deal and the most recent plan to get this accomplished. We’ll be looking out for what this is and whether it will work.

– euroTARP: This is today’s big ticket item. Nonetheless, it would require EU leaders to mount some significant political hurdles before it can be implemented. In particular, this would require passage of the EFSF expansion proposed in the July 21 bailout agreement.

– euroTALF: Also a big deal today, but still not going to happen without approval of an EFSF expansion. Leveraging the EFSF could be an interesting way to expand the funds it has available beyond $611 billion.

– BRICs buying eurozone bonds: Admittedly unlikely, rumours about Brazil, Russia, India, and/or China buying the bonds of eurozone nations has been setting fire to markets, and has received significant coverage in the press. Such a proposal actually does present an interesting option if the eurozone cannot get its act together. However, it would require the BRICs not only to work in tandem, but to pay for the flaws of the eurozone instead of investing their money in domestic causes.

