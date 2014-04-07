Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 6

Let’s not kid ourselves: There’s only one smartphone that really matters, the iPhone.

Samsung may sell more phones overall than Apple, but it’s the iPhone that is still the phone people are most interested in.

The next iPhone is months away, but there’s already a lot of interest in what Apple is planning.

We’ve rounded up all the reports and all the gossip in one place.

