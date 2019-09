You’ve heard of the Glenn Beck gold sponsorship, but to really understand how many ways this scheme is dubious, check out this big infographic (via Barry Ritholtz). By our count there’s journalistic corruption, bad financial advice, and severe markups.



See also: How Gold Parties Rip People Off

Don’t miss: How Gold Parties Rip People Off

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.