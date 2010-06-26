Everything You Need To Know About The Future Of Oil & Gas

Gus Lubin
For all the dead dolphins, BP’s massive oil spill is unlikely to have a major impact on the global energy trade.

In a 400-page report on the Medium-Term Oil & Gas, the IEA mentions the Deepwater Horizon spill, but estimates at worst global production could be reduced by 550,000 barrels per day. That’s assuming America’s drilling moratorium sticks and new regulation spreads abroad — which is starting to look unlikely.

Big picture trends include a few more years of rising oil supply, with demand shifting to emerging markets. There’s a steady shift to liquid natural gas and a slow move to renewables. Peak oil and demand pressure are looming — but maybe not till the end of the decade.

PART ONE, DEMAND: American gas consumption is going down

Source: IEA

Global oil demand is going up

Source: IEA

Emerging markets are where the growth is

Source: IEA

East Asia is leading the way

Source: IEA

PART TWO, SUPPLY: The great hope for domestic supply is the Gulf of Mexico

Source: IEA

US oil production is slowly getting eclipsed by Canada

Source: IEA

Global fuel supply is going down

Source: IEA

Gas supplies also down

Source: IEA

European oil production is shrinking radically

Source: IEA

East Asian oil production has also peaked

Source: IEA

Chinese oil production will peak in two years

Source: IEA

Non-OPEC Latin America oil production is rising -- led by Brazil and Columbia

Source: IEA

OPEC natural gas production is rising

Source: IEA

Most new LNG production will come from Qatar

Source: IEA

PART THREE, MARKET: In case you had any doubt about North American oil exports... there aren't any

Source: IEA

The biggest LNG export deal? Australia to China

Source: IEA

The region with the fastest-growing appetite for LNG is... Western Europe

Source: IEA

On everyone's mind: Were 2008 prices an aberration?

Source: IEA

PART FOUR, GREEN? Renewables are slowly become more important... but coal and oil aren't going anywhere

Source: IEA

