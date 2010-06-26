Everything You Need To Know About The Future Of Oil & Gas

For all the dead dolphins, BP’s massive oil spill is unlikely to have a major impact on the global energy trade.



In a 400-page report on the Medium-Term Oil & Gas, the IEA mentions the Deepwater Horizon spill, but estimates at worst global production could be reduced by 550,000 barrels per day. That’s assuming America’s drilling moratorium sticks and new regulation spreads abroad — which is starting to look unlikely.

Big picture trends include a few more years of rising oil supply, with demand shifting to emerging markets. There’s a steady shift to liquid natural gas and a slow move to renewables. Peak oil and demand pressure are looming — but maybe not till the end of the decade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.