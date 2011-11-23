Everything You Need To Know About The BIG TURKEY Industry

The turkey industry is on the rebound.



Thanks to high prices, American turkey farms had a total income of $4.37 billion in 2010, up from $3.57 billion the year before, according to the USDA (via eatturkey.com). At the same time higher income was offset by higher costs for grain and fuel.

The past year saw big production increases at America’s midsize producers, while big three Butterball, Jennie-O and Cargill showed restraint, according to Watt Poultry.

We’ve tracked down all the salient information about Big Turkey, including ways to invest in Thanksgiving.

