Everything You Need To Know About America's New Healthcare System

So without a public option, how do you extend coverage to all Americans?

You force all Americans to buy it for themselves. It becomes like car insurance, in this respect. You can't drive without it.

The idea is that this solves the self-selection problem, whereby the healthy and the young opt-out, and the sick and the old opt-in. With everyone in, you get a diversified risk pool, which is necessary for insurance to work as a financial notion. Critics see this as a subsidy to the insurance industry -- and it is.