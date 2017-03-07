Tesla will begin selling its Solar Roof this year -- here's everything you need to know

In 2016, Elon Musk presented a new product that may someday change the way we power our homes — it’s called Solar Roof. Solar Roof is the brainchild of the Tesla owned company, SolarCity. Unlike traditional solar panels, which are bulky and attach on your current roof, Solar Roof is designed to look like traditional roofing shingles. Partnered with a battery pack called the Tesla Power Wall, homes can even use power generated from the sun at night.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.