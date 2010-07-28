Everything You Need To Know About Social News Sites Digg And Reddit

Looking for a little attention (nothing wrong with that!) financial site Rate Rush spent two weeks studying social news sites Reddit and Digg before coming up with six or so infographics explaining the differences and similarities between the sites.



The data they came up with includes the 10 most successful users on each site, the publications that get their stories on Digg and Reddit most often, and the most common words appearing in the titles of popular stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.