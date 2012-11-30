The Amazing Life Of Sallie Krawcheck, The Former Banker Who Has Everyone Captivated Again

Photo: Business Insider

Everyone on Wall Street is buzzing about Sallie Krawcheck.It’s been over a year since Krawcheck, the former head of global wealth management at Bank of America, left the North Carolina-based bank.



Now, according to Dealbook’s Ben Protess and Susanne Craig, she’s seen as a potential front-runner for the top spot at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After current SEC chairperson Mary Schapiro said she’s resigning, President Obama designated Elisse Walter for the position. However, Walter has indicated she will only stay on for a short time period, Dealbook reports.

That means another successor for the top SEC post will likely be picked next year.

Those who are also seen as contenders for the post include Robert Khuzami, the SEC’s enforcement director, and Richard Ketchum, the head of FINRA. Mary Miller, a top Treasury official, has removed herself from consideration, according to Dealbook.

Of course, the search for the next SEC chair is still in the beginning stages.

Krawcheck has the Wall Street experience and since leaving the Street she has written extensively about key regulatory issues including money market funds, ways to fix the banks and individual investor protections. She has also spent time advising elected officials in Washington, D.C.

That being said, let’s still take a tour of Krawcheck’s life and career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.