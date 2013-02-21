Everything You Need To Know About The PlayStation 4 Before Tonight's Big Unveiling

Photo: Destructoid

Sony is breaking with tradition tonight and unveiling its next PlayStation video game console well ahead of the E3 video game conference in June.We’re not expecting to get much info about the so-called PlayStation 4 beyond basic specs, content partnerships, and a few demos of next-generation games.



But here’s what people have been saying about the PlayStation 4 so far:

Streaming Games

According to The Wall Street Journal, the PlayStation 4 will let you stream games over the Internet, meaning you won’t need to use a disc. The streaming feature will likely be used for older PlayStation games at first.

Games On Discs

Most games will still run on a regular disc. The WSJ also reports that Sony considered letting all users download games online, but the games were too large and there was a concern many users wouldn’t have a speedy Internet connection.

Touchpad Controller

Last week, a photo of an early PlayStation 4 prototype controller leaked. The controller looked very similar to the PlayStation 3 controller, but it had a touchpad on the front.

Apps And Content

Many are expecting Sony to focus on media partnerships with the PlayStation 4. That means playing up streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Sony’s own Crackle plus letting users download or rent other video content. Sony also expected to make some sort of social gaming announcement, so don’t be surprised if the company announces Facebook or Twitter integration.

How much will it cost?

As we’re several months away from the PlayStation 4 launch, it’s highly unlikely Sony will give us precise pricing.

When will it go on sale?

The Wall Street Journal reports the PlayStation 4 will go on sale in time for this year’s holiday season.

What’s next?

Sony’s PlayStation announcement starts today at 6 p.m. Eastern. You can follow our live coverage here.

