Everything You Need To Know About Online Sales In One Infographic

Here is a great infographic from the NAB that accompanied the release of their online sales index.

Before we get to that, it’s worth noting that this month’s index showed that physical bricks and mortar retail sales increased more than online sales last month. Interesting also in that international online purchases are falling, no doubt thanks to Glenn Stevens and the Aussie dollar.

Maybe retail sales today might surprise to the topside?

Picture: NAB

