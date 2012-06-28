WATCH: Everything You Need To Know About Obamacare

The Supreme Court will finally hand down its ruling on President Obama’s health care reform around 10:15 am today — that is, if the court doesn’t decide to defer its decision until the next term.



We examine the possible outcomes of the decision and what they mean not only for Obama’s signature legislation, but for America as a whole.

Watch our quick 83-second video explainer below to find out everything you need to know about Obamacare:



Produced by Robert Libetti

(Ed. note: This video was recorded and published last week.)

