Here's everything you need to know about Manhattenhenge 2015

Twice a year for two consecutive days, the sun perfectly aligns with Manhattan’s city grid and sets between the massive skyscrapers.

It’s called Mahattanhenge (an allusion to Stonehenge) and it’s kind of a big deal on Instagram.

Here’s everything you need to know to capture the phenomenon:

When: Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 at 8:12 pm EDT 

WhereThe American Museum of Natural History suggests staying on the east side of town. The best cross streets include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th. The Chrysler building on 34th and the Empire State Building on 42nd are ideal vantage points. 

Whatever location you choose, arrive 30 minutes prior to 8:12 pm. If you miss it or the weather doesn’t cooperate, don’t fret: Manhattanhenge occurs again on July 12 and 13 at 8:20 pm. 

Here are a few Manhattanhenge pics to help inspire the perfect shot. 

If you missed #manhattanhenge last night, the half sun is tonight, close to 8:25.

