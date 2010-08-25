Everything You Need To Know About LIRR And Amtrak Train Service Today

Both the LIRR and now Amtrak trains have now been hit with inconvenient and frustrating train delays that began yesterday and are likely to continue through the rest of today.



Last night, LIRR ran only 60% of the 121 rush hour trains that usually run out of Penn Station.

This morning, LIRR cancelled 33 out of 144 rush hour trains, and (we’re guessing) they’re likely to do something similar during tonight’s rush hour, because LIRR reps say repairing the damage will take a few days.

The LIRR trains that DID run this morning, were halted for more than an hour during the middle of rush hour.

NJ Transit trains were delayed for about 90 minutes.

It’s not good (and the LIRR train workers are operating the heavy machinery – also not good), but it’s way better than what’s happening to people trying to ride Amtrak right now.

Amtrak trains stopped running at 7:45 am this morning and it appears many are still heavily delayed. Amtrak told the Chron that they expect “residual delays” all day.

But since it appears that Amtrak’s PR is not answering anyone else’s calls yet, including ours, that’s all we know.

We called a couple of numbers about fifteen minutes ago and got a full message machine and the Amtrak Media Relations call “screener” who didn’t know anything but took our number and said someone would call later.

UPDATE: Amtrak PR just told us: The power went back up at 9:01 AM and all the trains that were stopped are now running delayed.

The initial problem is unknown, but there is an ongoing investigation.

We found out this morning from a customer service rep that Amtrak’s problem started in the electrical wires and that they are (or were an hour ago) just as clueless.

Expect Amtrak delays as short as 20 minutes and as long as 2 hours – for now.

