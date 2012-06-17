Everything You Need To Know About Investing In H2O

Photo: Alaskan Dude via Flickr

As the global food crisis rages, the investment everyone is looking at water.Bloomberg‘s Mark Gilbert identified a cascading interest in water investments, especially among hedge funds. Water was also a touchstone issue last week at Davos.



Recently, the World Bank announced a water data-driven endeavour to help the private sector get more involved in water financing. New instruments and strategies for water investing are being developed everyday.

Total water infrastructure spending is expected to reach $800 billion over the next decade, according to the OECD.

Now how the heck do you invest in water?

