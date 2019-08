Is season 3 any good?

GraphTV has a simple answer: This show is excellent and better than ever.

That’s a chart of IMDB ratings per episode. It’s from a site that is very useful in deciding what to watch.

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.