If you haven't been watching HBO's 'Silicon Valley,' here are all the reasons you need to start now

Many of the Valley’s elite turned up for Wednesday’s party promoting season two of “Silicon Valley,” a satirical comedy that’s grown into a full-fledged hit for HBO.

The new season premieres on Sunday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

Most of the cast appeared at the event. Notably missing was T.J. Miller, who caused an uproar in February when he hosted the Valley’s version of the Oscars, the “Crunchies,” and delivered remarks viewed by many as offensive.

That was just the latest in the blurring of fact versus fiction, real versus unreal, in a show that has captured the absurdity of this singular place and time.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

