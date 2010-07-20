Everything You Need To Know About America's Strategic Threats For The Next 25 Years

Sorry, Francis Fukuyama, no one thinks it’s the end of history anymore. Instead we’re studying the future for threats of resource-struggles, economic crisis, cyber terrorism, and pandemic.
The US Joint Forces Command released a strategic guide to the next 25 years. It will be a period of “persistent conflict,” and holding out as the world’s superpower won’t be easy.
Emerging markets could collapse under population growth. Europe, Russia, and Japan face the opposite problem.
As countries like America decline, countries like Mexico lose a major source of income via remittances
Watch as debt passes 30% of GDP. NOTE: This chart does not include latest CBO estimates that are even scarier
