Everything You Need To Know About America's Strategic Threats For The Next 25 Years

Sorry, Francis Fukuyama, no one thinks it’s the end of history anymore. Instead we’re studying the future for threats of resource-struggles, economic crisis, cyber terrorism, and pandemic.



The US Joint Forces Command released a strategic guide to the next 25 years. It will be a period of “persistent conflict,” and holding out as the world’s superpower won’t be easy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.