Everything You Need To Know About Getting Press Coverage For Your Startup

Getting people to pay attention to your early stage startup is hard work. New tech companies spring up every day, and there are only a handful of media outlets that cover them. So the vast majority never get written about unless they start to take off.



For founders who don’t have a lot of money to spend on advertising, being one of the few companies that does get written up can be a huge boost.

This Wednesday, David Ambrose’s Hackers and Founders is hosting a panel at Dogpatch Labs on how founders should go about this: Demystifying PR for Startups: Identifying Your Target Message and Your Reporter. The panel is made up of people on all sides of the question: startups that have done this successfully, reporters from VentureBeat, Mashable, and Business Insider, and the director of digital media at a major PR firm.

Head here for details, or to RSVP.

