Everything You Need To Know About Facebook's Second Quarter Earnings

Facebook’s second-quarter earnings are out!The company modestly beat Wall Street’s expectations, which were pretty low to begin with.
Facebook released a ton of charts showing how the company has grown with the new information it’s released in the second quarter, which we’ve assembled in a deck.
Overall, it looks like Facebook is still growing — though not at the meteoric pace it was during its early years.
Its mobile users are up. That's good for Facebook, which has spent a lot of time working with Apple to integrate Facebook into the iPhone.
Facebook's infrastructure and equipment costs have spiked in the first half this year, compared to last year.
