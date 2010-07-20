Everything You Need To Know About Facebook And Privacy In Six Minutes

For several months earlier this year, the tech media was absolutely dominated by discussion of Facebook‘s privacy policies. Article after article condemned the company for exposing its users’ information, with some even suggesting there was a big opportunity for its competitors.



Eventually, Facebook made some minor concessions, and the media got bored with the story. But the average Facebook user still has no idea what he agrees to when he signs up for Facebook, or how the service’s privacy settings work.

For everyone who wasn’t obsessively following the Facebook privacy mess, here’s a great primer on how Facebook privacy works:



A Movie for Anyone On FaceBook from Casey Neistat on Vimeo.

Worried? Here’s how to put your Facebook profile on lockdown.

