Everything You Need To Know About Cotton In Two Simple Pie Charts

Joe Weisenthal

Cotton, like several other commodities, has been on a tear.

Here are the two key charts showing where the cotton comes from, and who uses it, courtesy of Jefferies:

cotton

Photo: Jefferies

cotton

Photo: Jefferies

Meanwhile, the good news is that because we use so little of it domestically — thanks to the end of US textile manufacturing — we’re a HUGE cotton exporter.

cotton

Photo: Jefferies

cotton moneygame-us