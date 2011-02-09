Everything You Need To Know About Cotton In Two Simple Pie Charts

Cotton, like several other commodities, has been on a tear.
Here are the two key charts showing where the cotton comes from, and who uses it, courtesy of Jefferies:
Photo: Jefferies
Photo: Jefferies
Meanwhile, the good news is that because we use so little of it domestically — thanks to the end of US textile manufacturing — we’re a HUGE cotton exporter.
Photo: Jefferies
