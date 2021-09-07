Your ultimate guide to Buffalo

Here’s what you need to know about Buffalo. Patrick Donovan/Getty Images

Buffalo is famous for its spicy wings, scenic views, and lake tours.

Foodies will find some niche events here, like the Buffalo Wing Trail or Choctoberfest.

Make sure to watch for advisories and weather updates before you travel – Buffalo gets snowy.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you think of New York, it’s easy to imagine a bustling station or views of the sparkling skyline. New York has so much more to offer outside of the five boroughs, like the scenic cities of Upstate New York – including Buffalo.

According to World Atlas, Buffalo is the second-largest city in the state of New York and a popular site for Canadian visitors.

Whether you’re here to enjoy a doughnut from Paula’s or hit up a hockey game at the KeyBank Center, there’s so much rich history and things to do in the “Flour City.”

Here’s what you need to know before traveling:

Buffalo is full of diverse neighborhoods, museums, and architecture

Also known as the “City of Good Neighbors,” Buffalo has over 30 neighborhoods varying in size and history.

Find open-air cafes and farmer’s markets in Elmwood village. Or, stroll through Buffalo’s art district in Allentown, where you can walk a self-guided tour at the K Art gallery.

Buffalo has several bus lines and a subway system that operates from the University of Buffalo campus to downtown, but it’s not a walkable city – renting a car to get around is likely your best option.

You can even admire the architecture of American visionary Frank Lloyd Wright, like the recently-renovated Darwin House. Make sure to book everything ahead of time to ensure a spot.

Relax and unwind with a food tour, festival, or lake tour

Foodies will thrive in Buffalo. You can visit the Anchor Bar, home of the Buffalo wing and just one stop out of the 14 locations on the Buffalo Wing Trail.

Buffalo is also home to unique festivals, like Choctoberfest, the Bloody Mary Fest, or the Niagara County Peach Festival. Though many events have been canceled or pushed back due to COVID-19, some are still going strong. Just make sure to check for updates.

If you’re looking to bask in nature, sit back and enjoy the views of Lake Erie on a Buffalo Harbor Cruise, where you can sip on a mimosa at jazz brunch or a sunset ride.