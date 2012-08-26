Everything You Need To Know About Brazil's Hottest City

Centro: The once-gritty city centre has been reborn, thanks to an influx of nightclubs and restaurants.

Higienópolis: Art lovers won't want to miss this up-and-coming neighbourhood, known for its Modernist architecture and galleries.

Jardins: The top hotels are located here, and the tree-lined Rua Oscar Freire has the city's most exclusive shopping.

Pinheiros: Sandwiched between Vila Madalena and Jardins, Pinheiros has a rich, multicultural feel, with a wide range of ethnic shops and cafés.

Vila Madalena: São Paulo's answer to New York City's West Village is filled with pint-size shops and lounges.

Getting Around

Taxis are the best and safest way to navigate the city (roughly $15 for a 10-minute ride). Luckily, they're ubiquitous--just try to avoid rush-hour periods (7:30--10 a.m. and 5--8 p.m.).