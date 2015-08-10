Everything you need to know about beer, in one chart

There are dozens upon dozens of different styles of beer out there, from pale ales to stouts to bocks.

With so many styles of beer — and so many exceptions to the rules — it’s incredibly difficult (not to mention time-consuming) to get to know them all. But you don’t have to taste the whole rainbow to find your favourites.

In honour of International Beer Day just past on August 7, we’ve created a taxonomy of most of the world’s major beer styles to help you put your favourite cold ones into context. Start in the center and see where each style of beer falls.

