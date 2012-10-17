Everything You Need To Know About The Closest Star To Earth, Alpha Centauri

A wide-field view of the sky around the bright star Alpha Centauri.

Photo: ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2 Acknowledgement: Davide De Martin

Researchers announced today that they’ve discovered an Earth-sized planet orbiting our nearest stellar neighbour, Alpha Centauri.The planet is too close to the sun to have liquid water, and therefore wouldn’t be habitable by humans. But, the researchers think it’s likely that the system contains other planets, possibly a super-sized Earth-like planet in the stars’ habitable zone.



Here’s what you need to know about this star system. You never know, it might be humanity’s next home.

