The Next Mobile Revolution Is Coming

Just as Blu-ray had to defeat HD-DVD for the next generation of movie discs, there is a format war going on for 4G wireless.

One network technology, 'WiMax,' has had an early head-start, and is already installed in a few dozen U.S. cities with more than 1 million users via Sprint and Clearwire. But a second technology, 'LTE,' is coming on strong, with big support from the top two U.S. wireless companies, Verizon Wireless and AT&T.

Based on that alone, it looks like LTE has all but won this format war. So now the question is whether the companies that made early bets on WiMax will cut their losses and switch to LTE, or whether they'll continue to fight the battle.

Either way, most of the 4G services that consumers will end up buying in the U.S. will probably be based on on LTE networks.