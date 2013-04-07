Everything You Need To Know Before Watching 'Mad Men' Season 6

Season 6 of ‘Mad Men’ premieres on Sunday, and many of us need a refresher course on key plot points.
From one character’s psychedelic adventures to another’s dramatic suicide, there’s a lot to remember.
We’ve got you covered with this catch-up slideshow.
Tune in on AMC at 9/8 central.
Lane Pryce is dead. He hung himself when Don caught him embezzling money and demanded he resign. Don, and the office in general, are dealing with their guilt.
Unfortunately not everyone is going to have a role in the bigger offices. After rising in the ranks at SCDP, Peggy left for a Copy Chief position at Ted Chaough's agency. She and Don had a very bittersweet farewell.
But things appear to be going well for Peggy. She takes her first flight for a business trip to Richmond.
Roger Sterling and wife Jane experiment with LSD, and their trip leads to a revelation: it's time to get divorced.
Roger starts an affair with Megan's mother, Marie Calvet, and drops acid again when she doesn't want to get more serious.
Pete Campbell and his wife Trudy live in the 'burbs with their child, Tammy. Despite his growing success at work, his personal life seems to be unravelling.
Pete realises that he loves Trudy for the wrong reasons and has an affair with his neighbour, Beth. Pete gets attached, but the relationship dramatically ends when Beth forgets him after electroshock therapy.
Betty Francis struggles with a cancer scare, her weight gain, and her jealousy of Megan. She tries to pit Sally against Don by telling her about Anna Draper, but it backfires — Sally is more upset at her mother.
Even though she's getting closer with Megan, when Sally gets her period, she runs back to Betty for comfort.
Megan Draper is trying to establish a life that's independent of Don and advertising, but her acting career initially fails to take off. She's having a crisis of faith.
Don is hesitant about her purposed career, but once he realises that she's talented, he helps land her a spot in a commercial.
Though Don is outwardly supportive, he is realising that Megan is drifting away from him as she pursues her own success. Her independence seems to trouble him.
Season 5 ends with Don alone at a bar, reminiscent of the show's pilot. A beautiful woman approaches in search of a light and some company, and the audience is left with a cliffhanger.
Don's only answer is a devilish look. The thing that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats in between seasons is the simple question: Does Don cheat or doesn't he?
