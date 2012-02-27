Everything You Missed From The Academy Awards

The 84th annual Academy Awards were off to an exciting start Sunday night after “E! News” host Ryan Seacrest got punked by Sacha Baron Cohen, who, in his “Dictator” character, poured Kim Jong Il‘s supposed ashes on the TV host.



Unfortunately, the Oscars telecast that followed was not nearly as exciting as the preceding stunt. The show opened with a typical Billy Crystal-inserting-himself-in-movie-montage and then went on with business as usual.

And you thought last year’s hosts James Franco and Anne Hathaway made for a dull show! This year’s telecast was filled with padding such as a Cirque du Soleil performance for no real apparent reason other than to celebrate the fact that we all like to watch movies.

Thank gawd for Angelina Jolie‘s leg, Jennifer Lopez‘s possible wardrobe malfunction and Sacha Baron Cohen‘s shenanigans that made Sunday night’s show worth watching.

