Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Ivanka Trump

Ever wonder what Ivanka Trump is really like? What really makes her tick? What she does when she’s not helping out dad as vice president of real estate development and acquisitions for the Trump organisation? Then you’ll want to read Page Six Magazine’s recent profile of her.



For the rest of you, we’ll summarize:

mum and Dad live up to their reputation: “My parents are exactly who you think,” Ivanka says. “They’re very straightforward. They are highly blunt. They say exactly what they’re thinking. In terms of their public image versus the reality at home, I don’t think there is that much of a divide.”

She had a purple bedroom at Trump Tower and was a fan of Madonna, 90210, Bon Jovi and Paula Abdul: “As a girl, Ivanka spent much of her time in a lilac-painted room on the top floor of the Trump Tower at Fifth Avenue and 56th Street. ‘My room was quintessentially ‘little princess.’…’It was beautiful but not so precious.'”

Her not-so-wild side: She went dancing occassionally in college; she has been spotted smoking cigarettes.

Her pet peeves are chewing gum and talking with your mouth full: “My mother was a strict disciplinarian at the table,” she says.



She’s getting good at saying nothing: “‘The way my father praises me is that he increasingly gives me more to do,’ says Ivanka. ‘To me, that is the ultimate validation.’ She can also be trusted to give a perfect soundbite. Asked about the controversial and under construction Trump Soho building, which has been opposed by neighbourhood activists and drummed up bad press after a worker fell to his death in January, Ivanka says, ‘Demand for units in this building has exceeded expectations. The accident was a great tragedy but not the result of rushed construction.’

But, even though the writer seems particularly enamoured with Ivanka’s appearance, Trump’s daughter refuses to address the rumour that she’s had breast implants.

