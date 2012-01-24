Everything You Always Wanted To Know About The Black Market But Were Afraid To Ask

Photo: Flickr/andydoro

In these troubling economic times, knowing that the second-biggest economy in the world is booming should come as a comfort.But what if that economy is the black market?



The black market — or, as it is more tastefully known, System D — is more than just weapon deals and drug trafficking. If System D were a country, it would trail only the United States in GDP.

All transactions that take place off the books feed into this shadow market. And while it provides a way of life for half of the people in the world, it has an obvious darkside: illicit, dangerous, harmful practices that can kill the environment and ourselves.

