Everything You Always Wanted To Know About CNBC's Erin Burnett But Were Afraid To Ask

New CNBC star Erin Burnett gets her first major NYT profile and comes off looking, as usual, good. The NYT tries to strike fear in Wall Street hearts by suggesting that she’s eager to bolt into general news, but she herself downplays this, observing that becoming an evening news anchor is hardly something that young stars aspire to anymore.



And, intelligently, Erin handles the Question That Must Not Be Asked–“Does your instant success have anything to do with the fact that you’re drop-dead gorgeous?”–without the usual denials:

As with any anchor role, looks play their part and Ms. Burnett’s striking features have complemented her hard work, smoothing her ascent. “There is an element of TV that is visual. You can’t deny that,” she says. “But you’re not going to be able to move to the next level without the passion, the contacts, the journalistic drive.”

(And she’s right, of course: There’s more to it than that.) Childhood in the Maryland farming town, spurning of Goldman Sachs, quitting Willow Bay and CNN–everything you always wanted to know and more…

