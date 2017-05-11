Elon Musk just revealed the final details of Tesla's Solar Roof -- here's everything you need to know

In 2016, Elon Musk presented a new product that may someday change the way we power our homes — it’s called Solar Roof.
Solar Roof is the brainchild of the Tesla-owned company, SolarCity. Unlike traditional solar panels, which are bulky and attach to your current roof, Solar Roof is designed to look like traditional roofing shingles.
Partnered with a battery pack called the Tesla Power Wall, homes can use power generated from the sun at night.
Solar Roof became available for pre-order on May 10. After a $US1,000 deposit, Solar Roof will cost homeowners around $US21.85 per square foot.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
More from Darren Weaver:
- Astronomers have never seen the edge of the universe — here’s how they know it’s there
- Silicon Valley billionaires are appalled by normal schools — so they created this new one
- A neuroscientist reveals why you’re so bad at remembering names
- LinkedIn’s gorgeous San Francisco offices are unlike anything we’ve ever seen
- Here’s what Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak thinks of the net neutrality battle — and why it matters
Get the latest Tesla stock price here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.