Here's everything we know about the new PlayStation 4 Pro

At Wednesday’s PlayStation event in New York, Sony finally, officially, showed off the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The console, which is set to launch this November at $399, is a serious upgrade to the original PS4 in terms of horsepower.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PlayStation 4 Pro:

The PlayStation 4 Neo is a pretty big jump in power, but it's not a brand new console PlayStation/YouTube/Electronic Arts 'Mass Effect Andromeda' running on PS4 Pro. The PlayStation 4 Pro is slightly different internally from the current PS4. It's not a gigantic jump in power, but it is a notable lift. Here's the full rundown, care of leaked specs: -- Support for 4K resolution and high dynamic range (or HDR) on TVs that support them. -- More graphics processing power so traditional and virtual reality games can look and perform better. -- A 1TB hard drive. Going forward, games will look better on Neo, but there will be no Neo-exclusive games Avalanche 'Just Cause 3' ran pretty poorly on the base PS4, but that might not have been the case if it came out on the Neo. Every PlayStation 4 game is going to work on every PlayStation 4 console. How each game works depends on which console you have. Going forward, developers will be expected to build games for 'base' PS4 consoles as well as Pro consoles. You won't have to buy separate versions of each game; it will automatically switch depending on which kind of console you play it on. The Pro versions of games should look and perform better than their base counterparts, but it will be different from game to game. The PlayStation 4 Neo is not the same as the PlayStation 4 Slim A PS4 Slim on top of a regular PS4. You may have noticed that Sony also announced another new device, the PlayStation 4 Slim. This is not the same as the PlayStation 4 Pro. The Slim is a smaller version of the original PS4. The same thing happened to the PS2 and PS3 a few years after those consoles came out. It will not have the same leap in horsepower as the Neo. This is not the PlayStation 5 PlayStation/YouTube/Electronic Arts If you already own a PS4, you don't need to run out and buy a Pro. Again, every game that comes out for the Pro will also work on the regular PS4. While there may be something called the PlayStation 5 someday, that's not what this is. This is an upgrade to the current PS4 that will allow developers to do a little more than they could before because technology moves quickly. The PS4 Pro will launch on November 10 for $399. PlayStation/YouTube

