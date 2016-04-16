Everything we know about the new MacBooks so far

Apple sells three kinds of laptops: the powerful MacBook Pro, the affordable and long battery-lived MacBook Air, and the new skinny MacBook.

All of them are due for an update soon. Apple could refresh its laptops possibly as soon as next week, or more likely at its developer conference in June.

But unlike last year, when Apple simply updated the chips inside the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, there’s a chance that its laptops could get a much bigger makeover this time.

The big rumour is that Apple could be coming out with new, skinnier 13-inch and 15-inch laptops. Designer Martin Hajek, who posts renders on Twitter at @deplaatjesmaker, took the rumours and produced some stunning graphics depicting what the new thinner 15-inch laptop could look like.

Here’s everything we know about the MacBook refresh coming soon:

