Here's everything we know about the mysterious Paris drones

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer A man demonstrates the use of a non-military drone, similar to the ones spotted in Paris.

There’s a very modern mystery ongoing in Paris: Drones have been spotted flying over the city two nights in a row this week and nobody knows what they’re doing.

This isn’t just a puzzle — it’s also illegal. Flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over urban areas at night in France is strictly forbidden.

If found, the pilots could face €75,000 fines and a year behind bars. But right now, no one has any idea who they are.

So what do we know?

A few drones flying around doesn’t necessarily sound like a particularly worrisome event, even if it is illegal. But it’s important to remember that this come just weeks after more than a dozen people were killed in shootings at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and elsewhere. Understandably, tensions in Paris are running high.

