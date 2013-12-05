Everything We Know About The '50 Shades Of Grey' Movie

Getty Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will play lead roles, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively.

Following some

casting hiccupsand production delays, the big-screen adaptation of E.L. James’

extremely successfulnovel, “

50 Shades of Grey” has officially hit the ground running.

The crew began filming in Vancouver this past weekend, Marcia Gay Harden and popular British singer Rita Ora just joined the cast, and James’ Instagram photos from the film’s production have us more excited than ever.

But before we start our countdown to release day, let’s get our facts straight:

The Story

“50 Shades of Grey” is the first instalment in an erotic trilogy that follows the relationship between recent college graduate, Anastasia Steele and a billionaire tycoon, Christian Grey. In a plot full of explicit sexual content — bondage, dominance, and masochism — the innocent and young Anastasia is pursued by the older, experienced Christian.

The Director

Sam Taylor-Johnson, a London-born director and actress, is directing “50 Shades.” Taylor-Johnson has only one prior feature film to her name, the John Lennon biopic, “Nowhere Boy.” In response to the announcement that she would be directing the erotic film, Taylor-Johnson said, “I am excited to be charged with the evolution of ’50 Shades of Grey’ from page to screen.”

The Cast

Filming Details

Following Hunnam’s departure from the cast, production was delayed and the film’s release date was pushed back from August 2014 to February 2015.

The cast began filming on Dec. 1 in Vancouver and author E.L. James shared the below photo on Instagram.

Publicity

Following the cast’s first day of filming, photos of Johnson and Dornan filming a coffee shop scene were released.

Dornan and Johnson appeared as their “50 Shades of Grey” characters on a November cover of Entertainment Weekly.

