Here's everything we know about the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One'

We’re exactly four months away from the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and it’s building up to excitement levels we haven’t seen since, well, “The Force Awakens” last year.

Disney offered a first glimpse at the movie with the first official teaser trailer for the standalone film back in April, but since then, the film has undergone some reshoots. Now, we finally have the first official trailer and a slightly different international trailer to gawk at and analyse every frame of.

Taking place before the events of the 1977 original film, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Empire’s new weapon, the Death Star. The movie hits theatres December 16.

Here is everything we know about “Rogue One” so far:

