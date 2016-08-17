Here's everything we know about the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One'

Darth vader rogue oneLucasfilm

We’re exactly four months away from the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and it’s building up to excitement levels we haven’t seen since, well, “The Force Awakens” last year.

Disney offered a first glimpse at the movie with the first official teaser trailer for the standalone film back in April, but since then, the film has undergone some reshoots. Now, we finally have the first official trailer and a slightly different international trailer to gawk at and analyse every frame of.

Taking place before the events of the 1977 original film, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Empire’s new weapon, the Death Star. The movie hits theatres December 16.

Here is everything we know about “Rogue One” so far:

The film is the first in the 'Star Wars Anthology,' a series of standalone films, which will include movies dedicated to Han Solo and bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Gareth Edwards, known for the 2014 'Godzilla' reboot, directed the film.

Kimberley French/Warner Bros.
Gareth Edwards on the set of 'Godzilla.'

The script was written by Chris Weitz ('About a Boy'), based on an idea from visual-effects supervisor John Knoll. Gary Whitta ('After Earth') was originally hired to write the screenplay, but he left the project after writing the first draft.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Screenwriter Chris Weitz.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The film takes place before the events of 1977's original 'Star Wars' film, also known as 'A New Hope,' and focuses on a group of Rebel fighters who attempt to steal the plans for the Empire's newest weapon, the Death Star.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Source: StarWars.com

Which, at one point in the official trailer, creates an ominous eclipse.

Lucasfilm

Knoll got the idea from a line in the opening crawl of 'A New Hope.' The line reads: 'During the battle, Rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star.' He always wanted the lead to be a woman.

Lucasfilm

Source: Wired, Entertainment Weekly

Even though the crawl inspired 'Rogue One,' the standalone film might not have a crawl itself, so as to help separate it from the episodic films.

Lucasfilm
The opening crawl of 'Star Wars: A New Hope.'

Source: Business Insider

Gareth Edwards confirmed that it would be a 'war movie,' and Jedi would be absent from the film.

Star Wars / Lucasfilm
'The absence of the Jedi hangs over the movie,' Edwards said. So don't expect any Jedi lessons like Yoda taught Luke.

Source: /Film

The film has undergone reshoots, but they are said to be 'little things within the preexisting footage.' The director still says it has a 'dark tone.'

Disney/Lucasfilm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Tony Gilroy, who wrote the screenplays for the 'Bourne' trilogy, has contributed notes and wrote some more dialogue for the film.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Tony Gilroy and his wife.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Felicity Jones will be a Rebel soldier and was the first person cast in the film. The rest of the cast was announced during Disney's D23 expo and includes Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Jiang Wen, Ben Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, and Alan Tudyk.

Disney

Source: Tech Insider

In the first teaser trailer, Jones' character is introduced as Jyn Erso. Her introduction includes a list of crimes she has committed. After being detained by the Rebellion, she is recruited to fight against the Empire.

Disney

Watch the first teaser trailer.

She's been on her own since she was 15. When described as 'reckless, aggressive, and undisciplined,' she responds, 'This is a rebellion, isn't it? I rebel.' Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy calls her a 'Joan of Arc.'

Disney

The international trailer reveals that the message given to the Rebels that a 'major weapons test is imminent' was sent by Jyn's father, meaning no main character in the 'Star Wars' universe is without some daddy issues.

Disney/ Lucasfilm

Source: INSIDER

Mads Mikkelsen plays Jyn's estranged father, Galen Erso. He's a nuclear scientist wanted by both the Empire and the Rebellion. He has not been seen in any of the trailers.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Source: Entertainment Weekly

An old favourite is back: Mon Mothma, the political leader from 'Return of the Jedi.' Genevieve O'Reilly actually played a younger version of the character in 'Revenge of the Sith,' though her scenes were ultimately cut. As leader of the rebellion in the original trilogy, she'll most likely be a key figure in 'Rogue One.'

Disney/Lucasfilm

Watch the deleted scene from 'Revenge of the Sith.'

Speaking of bringing characters back from the prequels, Jimmy Smits is returning as Senator Bail Organa, Princess Leia's adoptive father. Fans thought they spotted him in the behind-the-scenes video. Smits' name is ranked pretty high on the list of IMDb credits for 'Rogue One,' so he might have an important role and it might mean we will get a glimpse of a young Leia.

Lucasfilm

Source: INSIDER

Diego Luna plays Captain Cassian Andor, a 'by-the-book Rebel intelligence officer, brought in to steady the volatile Erso.'

Disney/Lucasfilm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

But his job probably changes to be more personal as he likely becomes Jyn's love interest, as evidenced by their apparent trip into the sunset in the official trailer.

Lucasfilm

Donnie Yen is Chirrut Imwe, a blind warrior devoted to the ways of the Jedi, even though at this point, they are 'pretty much extinct.' Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy says he 'falls into the category of being a warrior monk.'

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Yen revealed that his character is from Jedha, a new location in the galaxy that is the source of the power for lightsabers and the likely setting for a climactic fight between the Empire and the Rebels. Jedha is like the Jerusalem or Mecca for the Force in the 'Star Wars' universe.

Lucasfilm

Read more about Jedha on Business Insider.

Gareth Edwards told Entertainment Weekly that the galaxy inhabitants are 'losing their faith' in the Force during the period in the film, but Jyn says, 'May the Force be with us,' in the behind-the-scenes video, signifying that they might find the faith again.

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly

JIang Wen plays Baze Malbus, a fighter unafraid to run into battle. He is friends with Chirrut.

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Baze likes big guns.

Lucasfilm

At the 'Star Wars Celebration' 'Rogue One' panel, Wen might have let it slip that Yen's character Chirrut dies. Panel moderator and Captain Phasma herself Gwendoline Christie cut him short soon after.

Lucasfilm

Source: Tech Insider

Riz Ahmed plays Bodhi Rook, the Rebellion's lead pilot. We got our first look at the character in the official trailer and he apparently is a former member of the Imperial Army.

Lucasfilm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Alan Tudyk will play a motion-capture character named K-2SO. He's a tough security droid. Gareth Edwards described him as 'the antithesis of C-3PO.' He also seems to be a former Empire droid.

Lucasfilm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Ben Mendelsohn plays Director Orson Krennic, an Imperial officer who strives to rise alongside Emperor Palpatine and is in charge of protecting the Death Star project. He is the main villain in 'Rogue One,' and feels slightly threatened by Darth Vader.

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Which leads to the confirmation of Darth Vader's return, though he won't be a primary character. James Earl Jones, who voiced the character in previous films and projects, is returning. We got our first look at a new Vader in the official trailer, and it's just as chilling as you hoped it would be.

Lucasfilm

Brian Muir, the man who helped create Vader's original helmet in the 1977 film, had already joined the 'Rogue One' team before Vader's return was confirmed.

Source: Entertainment Weekly, MakingStarWars.net

Forest Whitaker's character has been revealed to be none other than Saw Gerrera, a warrior from 'The Clone Wars' animated series. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy described him as a 'kind of a battered veteran who leads a band of Rebel extremists.'

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly, Tech Insider

The new trailer changed Whitaker's look dramatically, meaning he either ages significantly or his look was revamped in reshoots. Star Wars Databank also says that he lives on Jedha to plan a mission against Imperial forces.

Lucasfilm

Source: Star Wars Databank

The Imperial walkers on the beach in the trailer look like AT-ATs, but they are taller and slimmer walkers known as AT-ACTs.

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly

In addition to Stormtroopers, we've got Deathtroopers!

Disney

Source: Entertainment Weekly

There's also a Stormtrooper doll that will apparently be significant to the story.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Along with Stormtroopers, 'Rogue One' is revamping another 'Star Wars' classic. The Rebellion famously uses X-wing fighters and now in their early days, they will use U-wings.

Star Wars/YouTube
The U-Wing ship, which will be featured in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'

Source: INSIDER

Fortunately, lightspeed is unchanged and just as miraculous as before.

Lucasfilm

Academy Award-winning composer Alexandre Desplat ('Argo,' 'The King's Speech') is composing the score.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The film was primarily shot at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

@StarWars/Twitter

In what might be the most reassuring news, cast and crew talked in a behind-the-scenes video about how the film doesn't rely much on green-screen effects, one of the aspects of the prequels that got the most criticism.

Disney/ Lucasfilm

Watch the behind-the-scenes video.

Mads Mikkelsen also confirmed that the film was partially shot in Iceland, where parts of 'The Force Awakens' were shot. Other locations include Jordan and Laamu Atoll in the Maldives.

Flickr/qfwfq78
Northern Lights near Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland.

Source: Cinema Blend, Empire

The scenes filmed in the Maldives are for a new world that will be introduced. Director Gareth Edwards describes it as a 'South Pacific, tropical paradise planet.'

Disney/Lucasfilm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Read more about the Maldives on INSIDER.

That paradise planet was unveiled in the film's poster. It's featured heavily in the trailers and is likely where the Rebels make their attempt to steal the plans for the Death Star.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Source: Business Insider

Likely because one could guess that Jyn is carrying the plans to the Death Star in this mysterious device as she's running through a battle on sandy terrain, as seen in the behind-the-scenes video.

Disney

The film began principal photography in August 2015 and is slated for release December 16, 2016, almost exactly a year after the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

Disney
'The Force Awakens' poster image.

Source: StarWars.com

With an upcoming standalone film for himself, it was rumoured that Han Solo might make a cameo in 'Rogue One,' but director Gareth Edwards and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Han will not be in the movie.

Lucasfilm

Source: Business Insider

RUMOUR: There's still hope other classic characters could also make a return, including the infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

LucasFilm via YouTube

Source: CinemaBlend

