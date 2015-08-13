Here's everything we know about the next 'Star Wars' villain

Ever since the first teaser for “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” was released last November, “Star Wars” fans have been especially intrigued by one new character who was introduced.

That character wore a black cape, hood, and carried a unique three-pronged lightsaber:

In June, director J.J. Abrams confirmed to Vanity Fair what many had already suspected: this would be the chief villain of “The Force Awakens.” His name is Kylo Ren and he will be played by Adam Driver.

This is a big change of pace for Driver. Driver’s breakout role came in 2012 with the debut of HBO’s “Girls.” For his performance as Adam Sackler, Driver has already been nominated for three Emmys. Driver has also made prominent film appearances in 2013’s “Inside Llewyn Davis,” 2014’s “This Is Where I Leave You,” and 2015’s “While We’re Young.”

HBO Adam Driver has been nominated for three Emmys for his work on ‘Girls.’

For those curious to know more about Kylo Ren, J.J. Abrams revealed a few more details about the latest villain to Entertainment Weekly earlier Wednesday in a new cover issue.

Entertainment Weekly Adam Driver will cross over to the dark side as Kylo Ren in ‘The Force Awakens.’

Ren is described as a “Vader obsessive,” perhaps somebody who idolizes Vader and aspires to replicate his reign of terror over the galaxy. Like Vader, he also wears a mask.

“The movie explains the origins of the mask and where it’s from, but the design was meant to be a nod to the Vader mask,” Abrams told EW. “[Ren] is well aware of what’s come before, and that’s very much a part of the story of the film.”

Lucasfilm A decrepit Darth Vader helmet can be seen in the ‘Star Wars’ teaser. Is it something Kylo Ren has in his possession?

Also, like Vader, the name that Ren goes by is likely a title, and not his actual birth name. Just like “Darth” is not a real name, it seems that “Ren” is simply a title.

“He is a character who came to the name Kylo Ren when he joined a group called the Knights of Ren,” Abrams said.

“The Force Awakens” director didn’t go any further than that.

One thing Abrams briefly explained further, however, is Ren’s lightsaber, which has been driving fans crazy for months.

The Colbert Report/Comedy Central Fans including Stephen Colbert up with their own theories about Ren’s mysterious three-pronged lightsaber.

“The lightsaber is something that he [Ren] built himself, and is as dangerous and as fierce and as ragged as the character,” Abrams said.

Nobody quite knows what Kylo Ren’s overall is, but between his lightsaber and his outfit, he appears to be something of a self-made man. He is somebody who has seen evil and thinks he can replicate it. However, a photo released by EW implies that he could be working with the First Order in some form.

You’ll be able to find out even more about Kylo Ren on December 18 when “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” opens in theatres.

