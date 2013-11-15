THE SNOWDEN SAGA: Here's Everything We Know About The Leak Of The Century

It will take years to determine the true scope of the leak of the century, when former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden took up to 200,000 documents and fled to Hong Kong.

Since June 6, there has been a flood of news about NSA spying methods and targets, and more revelations may be yet to come.

There are also questions about Snowden himself, including his associations before the leak as well as what happened to him between the time he went rogue and the moment he landed in the jurisdiction of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

We have created a graphic to show the most important details about the leaks and the leaker:

It’s clear at this point that the disclosures have

exposed and embarrassedthe Five Eyes, enraged citizens, and

disruptedAmerican ties with allies while U.S.

adversaries have benefited.

Here’s a rundown of the countries that have been identified as major NSA targets:

And here’s an extended timeline of Snowden’s travels and actions:

All that being said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Snowden saga.

Primary questions include: How many NSA documents did he take from Hawaii? How many did he give to the journalists he met in Hong Kong? What happened to Snowden between the time he went underground (June 10) and when he left for Moscow (June 23)? What was Russia’s involvement in Hong Kong given that Snowden reportedly spent his 30th birthday in the Kremlin’s Hong Kong consulate? When did Snowden give up access to the documents he took to China? What, if anything, has China and/or Russia been able to glean from Snowden? Was WikiLeaks involved with Snowden before Harrison met him in Hong Kong? Why would Snowden take 30,000 documents that do not deal with NSA surveillance “but primarily with standard intelligence about other countries’ military capabilities, including weapons systems”?

Two things are almost certain: There are more surveillance stories coming, and Snowden’s life is now supervised by Russian intelligence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.