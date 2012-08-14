Here's Everything We Know About The Constable Who Died In The Shooting Near Texas A&M

Brian Bachmann, 41, was one of the three people who died in yesterday’s shooting in College Station, Texas.



Civilian Chris Northcliff and gunman Thomas Caffall also died.

Bachmann began his career as constable in January 2011 and was in the middle of serving his first term. Here is everything else we’ve learned about Bachmann:

He had a wife and two kids.

Bachmann had a 20-year career in law enforcement, according to The Eagle. He began his career as a peace officer. He also worked for the Brazos Valley Narcotics Task Force as an investigator.

Soon after he became a patrol deputy in 1995, Bachmann started the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office’s field training program and helped write the program’s manual, according to an editorial column from The Eagle.

He was seriously injured in a car accident in 2001 while on duty.

He was voted Officer of the Year in 2004, The Eagle reported.

He wasn’t originally supposed to deliver the eviction notice to shooter Thomas Caffall. However, he had insisted he be the one to handle eviction documents, according to The Eagle.

The editorial column from The Eagle described Bachmann as an “affable man with a deep commitment to protect and serve.”

A remembrance page has been created for Bachmann through the Officer Down Memorial Page. It lists his “end of watch” as Aug. 13, 2012.

