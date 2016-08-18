Everything we know about Apple's new iPhone 7

The latest iteration of the iPhone hasn’t been announced yet, but there are already lots of rumours and leaks about what it might look like. Here’s a roundup of everything that we’ve heard so far, including a controversial missing headphone jack.
