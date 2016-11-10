Nintendo's retro console comes out this Friday -- here's everything you need to know

Nintendo is bringing back classic video games with the new Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition. The console will come with 30 of the most beloved games from the days of the original system and will be priced at $59.99. Set to go on sale November 11th, Nintendo is planning a few different ways to celebrate the return of these beloved games. Here’s everything you need to know.

